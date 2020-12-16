Doctor shares COVID-19 vaccine risks for pregnant women and those with major allergies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Scientists believe the COVID-19 vaccine will help get everyday life and the economy back on track. While the shot is intended to save lives, some are concerned about the effect it could have on pregnant women and a small group of people with allergies.

“If they are one of these people that have a life-threatening allergy to common innocuous things in the environment, I would not recommend they get a COVID vaccine but for everyone else–which is 99.5% of the population–I have no concerns,” said Dr. James Cole of Swedish American Hospital.

The CDC advises pregnant women or women who are planning to become pregnant to discuss the risks with their doctor. Dr. Cole says everyone should consider getting vaccinated, but at this time there’s not much data on its impact on pregnant women and babies.

“So, it hasn’t been tested in pregnant or lactating women, as a matter of fact, they’ve specifically excluded women that are pregnant or want to get pregnant or are trying to get pregnant. So, we have zero information on pregnant or lactating women,” Dr. Cole added.

Healthcare workers and nursing home residents will get the shot first in Illinois. The state predicts the vaccine won’t be available to the general public for months.

