ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford organization invited the public to discuss the future after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade. It comes as a doctor is in the process of opening up one, maybe two, abortion clinics in town.

Wisconsin Dr. Dennis Christensen states, “I’ve always been a strong supporter of the Supreme Court up until this [decision].”

Christensen practices in Wisconsin, but he will be in Rockford in a couple of weeks to open up a women’s health clinic. The doctor was in town Thursday at an event put on by the Winnebago County Citizens for Choice at the Unitarian Universalist Church, at 4848 Turner Street, answering any questions the public may have about his plans.

Christensen says, “You come up with a lot of people that are being affected and that’s why we decided to set up a place where the people of Wisconsin can come. All over the country, you’re going to see people flocking to the states where it is legal.”

According to Christensen, Wisconsin provided about 6,000 abortions last year, an option that is now taken away after the Supreme Court ruling. Christensen is currently working to get his medical license reinstated in Illinois. In the meantime, he’s been buying buildings in which to operate, including a former acupuncture clinic at 611 Auburn Street, and a former emergency veterinarian clinic, at 4236 Maray Drive.

Barb Giolitto, President of Winnebago County Citizens for Choice, said she is happy this will bring abortion care to town again.

“We’re really grateful that he has the courage to come and give these services to women who need them for whatever personal reason they may have,” Giolitto says.

She said that politics or religion should not be brought into a health issue.

“It’s never a happy day when you have constitutional rights taken away from you, especially something so personal,” states Giolitto.

Christensen previously operated an abortion clinic at 1400 Broadway, which closed in 2012.

A pro-life group, Rockford Family Initiative, plans a protest outside the Maray Drive building on Friday morning at 11 a.m.