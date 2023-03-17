ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Urologists say each year as March Madness begins, they see an increase in the number of men coming in for vasectomies.

“We do have typically about 50% more vasectomies than in other months,” Dr Ed Sabanegh, chairman of the Department of Urology at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, told CNN.

Sabandegh also said many patients tell him, “I have to have this during March Madness. You have to talk to my wife about it. Tell her what my limitations are and that I need to be on the couch.”

According to the Daily Mail, the American Urological Association says it doesn’t have the data to factually back the claims, but said doctors across the country have said they notice a “vasectomy vacation” trend during the college basketball season.

A vasectomy is a surgical birth control procedure for men that prevents sperm from leaving the testicles.

Some recovery time is needed after the procedure due to swelling and pain in the groin.

What better way to spend that recovery time than being glued to the couch, watching hoops?

This year, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea introduced “Twisted Tea VasectomUndies,” which are boxers with pouches that hold two 12-ounce cans next to the sensitive bits. The company bills the boxers as the perfect solution for fans “on the bench” who have “cut down the nets.”