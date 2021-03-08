Doctors share important health reminders on International Women’s Day

(WTVO) – Monday is International Women’s Day! Across the Stateline, people are recognizing the contributions women make and recognizing the obstacles some face.

Local doctors are using the day to highlight the importance of women’s health. Women are encouraged to meet with their primary care physician once a year to identify goals and risk factors to their wellness.

Doctors say the pandemic has resulted in fewer health screenings such as pap tests and mammograms.

Dr. Lauren Ives specializes in family medicine at SwedishAmerican. She says women often put the health of their families over their own, which can have lasting consequences.

“Just the screening measures for women in general have more to get done, between pap smears and mammograms, there’s just more to do that can be missed, so being a woman is being unique and the health care struggles we have are unique in themselves as well,” said Dr. Ives.

Dr. Ives also stressed the importance of eating well and exercising to prevent heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in women.