Dodgers’ ball girl tackles fan running on field during game

A fan who ran on the field eludes a Los Angeles Dodgers security guard tackle during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium on August 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KTVI) — The game didn’t give fans much to get excited about when the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-2 on Sunday afternoon, but the Dodgers’ ball girl came up big when she “laid out” a fan who went running across the field.

“Reminder: Don’t mess with our ball girls! They lay you out,” Dodgers Nation tweeted.

Security personnel was in pursuit of the fan as he ran toward the stands. But then, the ball girl who was working along the right-field line got in his way and her hit made him flip over the railing.

This gave the security personnel enough time to grab him while he was down. The fan was then arrested.

Reminder: Don’t mess with our ball girls!



They lay you out and make make their own gloves @sotoglovesca pic.twitter.com/f91uHvd3NE — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) August 9, 2021

After the ball girl made the tackle, she stood up right away and appeared not to have any injuries.