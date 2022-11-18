ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers may be wondering what to do if they buy a defective car or truck.

Many states have what are called “lemon laws” to protect car buyers from such circumstances. But does Illinois have lemon laws on the books?

It does. Illinois has one true “lemon law”, the Illinois New Vehicle Protection Act. The law mandates that if a defective vehicle becomes inoperable or unsafe to drive, the carmaker must issue the consumer a refund or replacement vehicle.

While manufacturers do issue refunds and replacement vehicle, most companies will do whatever it takes to avoid getting to that point. Manufacturers are usually good about making every attempt to resolve issues before courts get involved.

“I would guess in the last five years we have seen two or three,” said Joe Hamblock, president of Hamblock Ford Lincoln in Belvidere.

Hamblock said manufacturers, not dealers, decide when a refund or replacement is warranted.

“We help expedite repairs and resolve issues with the customers,” he said.

Cars are covered under the Illinois lemon law for one year or 12,000 miles after a driver takes ownership, whichever comes first.

While the Illinois New Vehicle Protection Act only applies to new cars, used car buyers do have protection under the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act.

As it applies to cars, the 1975 Magnuson–Moss Warranty Act requires a driver to provide a manufacturer with an opportunity—two or three attempts in most cases—to repair a vehicle before a court will rule that it is defective.

Once a judge rules issues the ruling the manufacturer will issue a refund or offer a replacement vehicle.

The Magnuson–Moss Warranty Act covers vehicles for four years from the time of purchase.