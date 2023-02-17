(WTVO) — Cases of dog flu, otherwise known as canine influenza, are on the rise and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated.

Symptoms of the illness are coughing, runny nose, fever, and diminished appetite. Most dogs can recover within 2-3 weeks, but more severe cases can result in pneumonia or other serious illnesses.

Veterinarians are recommending pet owners get a vaccination as soon as possible due to staff shortages and longer wait times.

Canine influenza is not life-threatening and has not been reported to spread to humans.

It is spread from dog to dog, however.