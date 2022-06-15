A dog started a fire in a home in Parkville, Missouri, after it pawed the stovetop touch controls and turned on a burner.

Chris Denney, division chief with the Southern Platte Fire Protection District, told Storyful the dog put its paws on the cooker top and managed to activate the touch controls, eventually igniting a pan that had some leftovers in it.

Firefighters rescued two dogs from the house and extinguished the flames, Denney said. No injuries were reported.

“New appliances are being seen with touch controls that activate by the simple touch of a finger. An animal’s paw can also activate these types of controls,” Denney said. Denney urged people to use safety features and prevent access to such appliances by animals or children.

Southern Platte Fire Protection District via Storyful