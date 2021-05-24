Domestic battery suspect arrested in Rockford, cocaine found

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Devante Turner has been arrested on domestic battery and drug charges, according to police.

Rockford Police said that on Thursday, May 20th, officers were called to Hardee’s at 4628 S. Main Street around 10:40 p.m.

Turner, who was wanted for domestic battery and several outstanding warrants, was allegedly seen at the business. Responding officers reportedly became involved in “a lengthy struggle” with Turner as they attempted to take him into custody.

During the investigation, police say they recovered cocaine, and one officer is said to have suffered a minor injury.

Turner has been charged with 2 counts of Domestic Battery, 2 counts of Resisting Arrest, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, and Outstanding Warrants.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.