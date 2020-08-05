Domestic violence shelter hosting virtual fundraiser

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–After having to cancel all 2020 fundraisers due to the pandemic, Remedies Renewing Lives will be launching a virtual fundraiser this week, starting August 3.

The domestic violence shelter is considered Winnebago and Boone counties’ only emergency haven for survivors and their children. For sixty years, they have also provided services to individuals struggling with substance abuse–about 2,000 per year.

The fundraiser’s donations will contribute to resources including individual and group counseling, medication assisted treatment for opioid addictions, services for gambling addictions, and mental health services.

To donate, click here.

