ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The latest donation to the Don Carter Lanes Shooting Victims’ Fund means each family will get $10,000.

The Will County Bowling Proprietors Association donated $1,000. More than $60,000 for the victims has been raised in total.

On December 26th, a gunman opened fire at the bowling alley.

Dennis Steinhoff, Jerome Woodfork, and Thomas Furseth were killed. Three others were wounded.