Don Carter Lanes kicks off Kentucky Derby watch party

ROCKORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 2020 Kentucky Derby kicked off on Saturday and Stateline derby fans placed their bets.

Don Carter Lanes in Rockford is hosting a Kentucky Derby Watch Party complete with live music, food, and an outdoor bar. Management has worked hard to keep the event fun and safe amid COVID-19 concerns.

“Everywhere you go here, there are sanitation stations located all around and there are reserved seating inside but there’s plenty of open seating left outside so come in and have a great time,” said Bar Manager Jamey Funk.

This is the first Kentucky Derby event hosted at Don Carter Lanes.

