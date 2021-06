ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the victims of the mass shooting at Don Carter Lanes returns to the scene of the tragedy.

The shooting left three men dead and three others wounded. Tyrone Lewis was shot 7 times. After a lengthy recovery, he was able to visit the bowling center.

Don Carter Lanes shared the video.

Owners have raised over $80,000 from the community to help support the six impacted families.