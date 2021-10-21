Donald Trump to start his own social media platform

Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. As he mulls a comeback run for president in 2024, former President Donald Trump has been wading into local secretary of state and attorney general races in key swing states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

(WTVO) — Former President Donald Trump is making his own social media app months after being banned by many platforms following the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

According to ABC News, Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Group have entered into a merger to create a new company.

The name of the new social media platform will be called TRUTH Social.

The beta version of the platform will be available only to people with an invite in November.

A couple social media groups the platform is geared to fight against is Facebook and Twitter, which Trump is still banned from.

The platform will form “a rival to the liberal media consortium,” Trump said.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” he said.