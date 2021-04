ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is now a place in the forest city where people can pay their respects and remember the victims of the Don Carter Lanes mass shooting

A memorial bench has been placed outside of the bowling center next to a small pond.

Several Rockford-area businesses donated it.

A sign on the bench reads “In memory of: Jerome Woodfork, Dennis Steinhoff, and Thomas Furseth… Always Remember and Never Forget December 26, 2020.”