'Don't wait': Local recruiter expects influx of job seekers by month's end

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An employment agency held a drive-thru hiring event in Rockford on Wednesday afternoon.

QPS Employment Group held the event at its location at 4040 E State St.

Job hunters were able to drive up to a recruiter and answer interview questions.

Branch manager Russ Wallace said job seekers should get a jump on finding a job now, instead of waiting.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of people looking for jobs here coming up, toward the end of the month,” he said. “So, it’s a good idea to get a jump on it. As I said, a lot of our companies are getting pretty busy already, so we’re looking for good talent.”

Wallace also said most of the positions currently available are entry-level jobs.

