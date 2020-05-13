Downtown Rockford restaurant already preparing new safety measures for when they are allowed to re-open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A downtown Rockford restaurant is looking forward to re-opening. Abreo Restaurant is making room for customers to dine in safely, when the time comes.

While a date for opening their doors is still unknown, Abreo is getting prepared. Safety precautions have to be taken before customers even sit down and order.

The staff moved tables much further apart and added curtains to help create a barrier.

“Plus, these dividers that we build and the plants so it just creates these small rooms that have maybe two tables that are both 8 feet apart but they don’t feel empty,” explained Paul Sletten, the chef and owner at Abreo.

Restaurants in Illinois aren’t set to open until Phase 4 of the ‘Restore Illinois’ plan. Winnebago County officials say the area is on track to move into Phase 3 by June 1st.

