Dozens ‘Back the Blue’ at Loves Park rally

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — With the election just 44 days away, Stateline republicans are ramping things up with a rally. Dozens of residents gathered at a ‘Back the Blue’ rally hosted at Loves Park City Hall Saturday afternoon.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana and other members of law enforcement were in attendance. Republican State House candidate Esther Joy King says backing the blue is more important now than ever.

“There is absolutely a lot going on in our country right now and it is important to say we support law enfocement because the law enfocement do so much to keep our community safe, so I am proud to be here,” said King.

King is running against incumbent Democrat Cheri Bustos.

