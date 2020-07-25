Dozens protest for the removal of Stephenson Co. board member after insensitive comments

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of Stephenson County residents are calling for the resignation of one county board member after what he himself is calling a “politically incorrect suggestion.”

Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Freeport on Saturday–calling for Stephenson County board member Alvin Wire’s resignation following comments he made during a recent committee meeting.

Wire suggested adding an enticement clause to a sexual harassment policy, saying that “having major cleavage could entice somebody to ogle.”

“We are in the modern world. We have modern sensibilities. We understand the women are supposed to be equal, but they are still not treated equally. We are seen as sexual objects,” said Sabra Baker of the Feminist Freedom Coalition.

Baker helped organize the demonstration. She says Wire’s comments aren’t fair to men either.

“Men are able to control themselves, and to suggest they’re not is an insult to men. It makes us angry because we know men are capable of behaving better. And for someone in power to say that they can’t is not acceptable, and he must go,” Baker said.

When asked for comment, Wire declined an interview. He instead said in a statement: My suggestion was politically incorrect..and I should not have made it. But I have received good support equally divided between men and women. The common response is ‘what you said is the truth.'” But protesters disagree.

“I can’t tell you how many times over the course of that 40 something years I heard similar remarks. Remarks made about me in professional settings, around my colleagues,” explained Terry Wellman.

“I just wanted to be here to say it’s enough. Time’s up. We’re not doing this anymore. We’re not going to put up with it.,” Wellman added.

Baker also started an online petition, calling for Wire’s resignation which currently has nearly 800 signatures.

