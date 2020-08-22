Dozens show support for police officers by riding boats down the Rock River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Dozens of boats parade down the Rock River to show their support for law enforcement.

“A silent show of support,” said organizer Keith McDonald. “I thought the best way to do that and not make [police’s] job any more difficult is to show our support from boats… away from everybody where we can’t be a problem.”

Boaters started at Shorewood Park and made their way to downtown Rockford. McDonald said they planned to do several laps around City Market.

Boats and even jet skis were decked out in black and blue.

“A lot of Blue Lives Matter flags,” said Steve Lucas who participated in the parade. “I can’t see a world where we wouldn’t have police officers. They just do such a thankless job and for us to be able to go out and show that we support the work that they do. I couldn’t think of a better cause.”