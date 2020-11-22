Dr. Ezike asks once again for the public to weigh Thanksgiving exposure risks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ top doctor says families that are preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving this week should think about potential exposure risks.

Health experts say many people that have COVID-19 can go 2 to 14 days with minimal or no symptoms at all, making it difficult to know if you’re positive.

Experts say it is important to weigh the risks and to know what precautions to take after the event.

“Yes, you can be confident that I’m not infectious today and I can enjoy the dinner, but I can’t tell you about tomorrow, or the next day, so unless you have that repetitive screening that was exemplified in the professional sports league you can’t really make those same inferences,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Click here for the full CDC guidelines for Thanksgiving social gatherings.

