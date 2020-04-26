Dr. Ezike says IDPH is working hard to help re-open McHenry County drive-in theater

MCHENRY, Ill. (WTVO) — The owner of the McHenry Outdoor Drive-In Theater was planning to re-open the theater on May 1st until he said the the State of Illinois shut down those plans earlier this week.

However, Dr. Ngozi Ezike of the Illinois Department of Public Health responded to a question during Saturday’s press briefing and revealed they are still looking at finding ways the theater would be able to open. The doctor added the issue has been on her mind as of lately and the department is”working very hard.”

Certain measures might include closing concession stand windows to keep social distancing in order.

The doctor noted it was important for them to help people find comfort in the things they are used to, as long as they are safe.

