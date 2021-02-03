Dr. Martell explains why your COVID-19 vaccination hasn’t been scheduled yet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Heath Director Dr. Martell says that no vaccine appointments are being scheduled without the dose being readily available. She adds that the vaccine supply is not adequate to supply all qualified individuals immediately.

Healthcare providers are focused on vaccinating high-risk individuals who they have encountered in the last 18 months. The majority of vaccinations are being allocated based on enrolled patient numbers.

“What may seem unfair, we are working though to fairly vaccinate to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccination can receive it. But I want to keep reminding you it won’t be tomorrow and it won’t be next week. Your neighbor may be vaccinated ahead of you. Someone sitting in your car may be vaccinated at a different time than your household, based on where they are on the phases,” Dr. Martell explained.

Healthcare providers are prioritizing based on age and co-morbidity. She explains that a 65-year-old may get vaccinated before a 75-year-old based on having more risks.

Martell says that healthcare providers are combing through an ‘electronic health record’ to gather their most at-risk individuals.

She asks individuals to keep vaccine appointments since they already have a dose ‘with your name on it.’

On Wednesday, vaccinations began in the RPS 205 system, with the help of school nurses. Once up to 70-80% of school populations are vaccinated, pre-pandemic learning styles may begin to return.

Dr. Martell says that food processing plant employees in Winnebago County are also up next in line, along with grocery store workers.

“Your health systems are working very hard on that 65 and over population,” Dr. Martell assured.

Health officials are also reaching out via telephone to ensure those who do not have internet connection are able to set up their appointments. Dr. Martell encourages anyone to help those who may be having difficulty signing up due to technical or language barriers.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 3,314 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Winnebago County is reporting 69 new cases, for a total case count of 25,963 since the pandemic began. The county has lost a total of 404 residents to COVID-19.

No new locations of concern were reported. Rosecrance Harrison Campus has been taken off the locations of concern after completing two incubation periods without a new case.

Dr. Martell says they have been in talks with the state for developing a mass vaccination site in the region.

Region 1 currently sits at a 4.9% 7-day rolling positivity rate. Click here to view the full Region 1 metrics.