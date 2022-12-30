(WTVO) — Law enforcement agencies across Illinois will be stepping up patrols on New Year’s Eve as part of the state’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The campaign has been in place since Dec. 16 and will conclude Jan. 2, 2023.

State officials are reminding motorists that each year in the United States, more than 10,000 people are killed by drivers who are drunk or drug-impaired.

Advocates say when an impaired driver gets into a collision, that is a preventable crash.

“We don’t call them accidents,” Kristi Hosea, regional victim’s service manager for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, told The Center Square. “We call them crashes because an accident implies something that just happened, whereas drunk driving is a violent crime.”

Hosea says the safest way to avoid a crash is to have a designated driver who isn’t drinking on New Year’s Eve.

“The designated driver is truly the life of the party because that person is saving lives,” Hosea said.

Another way to avoid a DUI or potentially fatal accident is to take public transportation, a taxi, or utilize special New Year’s Eve police services like the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office’s “Safe Ride Home” initiative.

Anyone in in need of a ride home after New Year’s Eve events can the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 815-282-2600. Rides will only be given to a residence and not to bars or other businesses in Winnebago County.

Deputies in Boone County are also offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve. The service can be reached by calling 815-544-2144.