Drive-thru license plate renewal begins in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Area drivers now have the option to renew their license plates in a drive-thru service. The Illinois Secretary of State facility on E. State Street in Rockford opened up on Tuesday.

The drive up is only for people in need of new stickers. Masked employees help drivers.

The public is also reminded to renew their vehicle registration stickers online. However, some people aren’t able to do so, like Richard Gambini, and appreciated the drive-thru option.

“I think a lot of people don’t have the facilities to do that online. I think we’re all caught up in that age where you assume everybody’s got online capabilities, when some people just don’t.

I think this is a tremendous service and I appreciate getting it done and hopefully we get it all opened up real soon for everybody,” said Gambini.

Hours of operation at Rockford-Central, are Tuesday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to noon.

All expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations have been extended at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

