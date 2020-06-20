Driver arrested for DUI after striking police car, injuring officer

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, an Illinois State Police squad car with a trooper inside was struck on I-94 Westbound near 130th Street while blocking off a lane after a traffic accident.

The driver of a dark Chevy Impala was traveling in the right lane and failed to slow down or recognize Scott’s Law and struck the marked squad car in the rear.

The trooper and driver were both sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane usage, and having no valid insurance. They were also cited with a Scott’s Law violation.

