Driver Ryan Newman hospitalized after horrific wreck at Daytona

Ryan Newman (6) goese airborne after crashing into Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s running of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — In a wild finish to the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman took a scary ride along the track when he crashed trying to hold onto the lead.

Newman’s car flipped several times and crossed the finish line on its roof, engulfed in flames.

Horrible wreck at end of #DAYTONA500 involving Ryan Newman. 🙏🏼 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JL3qfMxpoq — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) February 18, 2020

Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing with Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)Read More »

FOX broadcasters announced crews removed Newman from the car and he was being rushed to a hospital in the area. No other information was provided.

Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the second-straight year. But as you might imagine, the mood was somewhat somber following the race.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.