Driver Ryan Newman hospitalized after horrific wreck at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — In a wild finish to the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman took a scary ride along the track when he crashed trying to hold onto the lead.
Newman’s car flipped several times and crossed the finish line on its roof, engulfed in flames.
Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing with Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
FOX broadcasters announced crews removed Newman from the car and he was being rushed to a hospital in the area. No other information was provided.
Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the second-straight year. But as you might imagine, the mood was somewhat somber following the race.
