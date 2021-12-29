Driver Services facilities to close from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17 due to increase in COVID-19 cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced all Secretary of State departments will not conduct in-person transactions – including Driver Services facilities – from Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022.

All departments and Driver Services facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Online transactions will remain open for all departments to conduct office services, including, but not limited to the following:

Renewing a license plate sticker.

Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).

Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.

Obtaining a driver record abstract.

Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.

The public can visit ilsos.gov for online services.

All expiring driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been extended to March 31, 2022.

This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.