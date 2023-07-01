(NEXSTAR) – Now is the time to fill up your gas tank ahead of any Fourth of July travel.

According to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the national average of July 4 gasoline prices will be $3.49, a discount of more than $1.30 compared with 2022.

It’s a welcome change considering last year’s gas prices surged to more than $5 per gallon.

“Much of COVID’s revenge travel is behind us, and thus far this summer, demand for gasoline has been softer than last year, helping to ease the pressure on gas prices,” De Haan said in a blog post.

As Americans adapt to inflation and rising interest rates across the nation, De Haan said drivers are feeling “a bit more sluggish” about driving during the summer, resulting in lower gas prices.

“We may continue to see average prices moderate, especially closer to Labor Day, barring hurricanes or other unexpected refinery outages, with steeper price drops coming after summer. But for now, it’s still not a bad time to get outside and hit the road this summer with far lower prices in every state compared to last year,” De Haan said.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said while gas prices are $1.30 per gallon less this year than last, they are still high compared to historical averages.

“The previous record average high price for gas on July Fourth was $4.10 in 2008, while the low was $1.39 in 2001. Yet despite currently elevated prices, drivers are not cutting back on travel this summer,” Gross said.

Data from AAA shows since June 22, 10 states saw their average gas price fall. Arizona saw the largest decrease in price with a 16-cent difference, while Florida saw a five-cent decrease. Illinois’ average fell nine cents.

More than 50 million people are expected to travel to celebrate the nation’s birthday, including a record 43.2 million drivers, according to AAA forecasts.