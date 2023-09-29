LARGO, Fla. (WTVO) — A man charged with drug felonies allegedly called police to report someone stole $10 from him while he was attempting to sell a bag of marijuana, authorities say.

Eric Thomas, 33, called police in reference to a theft on Friday, September 22nd.

“Once police made contact with him, he stated he was selling marijuana and someone stole $10 from him while he was attempting to sell it,” according to the police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said Thomas was carrying 11 baggies of marijuana in his hands while he approached, which police later said consisted of 40 grams.

Police had to inform Thomas that marijuana is illegal in Florida, and placed him under arrest.

He was also reportedly in possession of two baggies that tested positive for cocaine.

He was booked into the county jail and held on $7,000 bond.