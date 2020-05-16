Drunk driver causes deadly accident in Beloit after avoiding police

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that officials say was caused by an intoxicated driver. The incident occurred just before midnight on Friday at Keeler and Wisconsin Avenues.

Jose L. Zuniga, 24, of Beloit was taken into custody for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. There were five people inside Zuniga’s vehicle, three of which were arrested for under-age drinking.

The other vehicle had three people in it and all three were rushed to local hospitals. Officials say one individual was declared deceased at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

The victim is not being identified at this time.

Police say that before the accident, South Beloit officers were trying to pull over Zuniga’s vehicle before it fled over the Wisconsin border. Officers with the City of Beloit Police Department were at a distance and saw the speeding suspected vehicle turn from Park Ave. onto Keeler Avenue.

Officers soon heard the crash at Wisconsin Avenue and responded to the scene. Officials say they were not chasing the vehicle while in Beliot.

The deadly accident is still under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

