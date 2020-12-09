Dryer catches fire at Rockford laundromat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A dryer catches fire Wednesday morning at Spin World Laundromat.

Laundromat manager James Song holding a dispenser found in the dryer.

Our reporter spoke with the owner, James Song, who says this dispenser was stuck inside clothing, and caused a fire to ignite. It’s unclear what the object was originally meant to dispense.

The business is still open.

No one was hurt.

Song gives a reminder to everyone who uses the washing machines and dryers, saying to always check your pockets and empty them before placing your clothes inside.

