Dryer catches fire at Rockford laundromat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A dryer catches fire Wednesday morning at Spin World Laundromat.
Our reporter spoke with the owner, James Song, who says this dispenser was stuck inside clothing, and caused a fire to ignite. It’s unclear what the object was originally meant to dispense.
The business is still open.
No one was hurt.
Song gives a reminder to everyone who uses the washing machines and dryers, saying to always check your pockets and empty them before placing your clothes inside.
