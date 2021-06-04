Durbin says US gun violence is source of national embarrassment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. According to the non-profit group Gun Violence Archive, more than 8,200 Americans have died this year.

The number of suicides by gun adds 10,000 to that total.

US Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) believes the violence should be a source of national embarrassment and resolve.

“Other countries, with far fewer gun deaths have, have decided to make policy changes so people who will legally and responsibly use guns are not inconvenienced dramatically and those who would misuse guns are not given that chance,” Durbin said. “The question is whether America is willing to do that as well.”

An April Morning Consult and Politico poll found that 64% of registered voters support stricter gun laws.