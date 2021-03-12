Early voting for Rockford’s April election begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early voting for Rockford’s April 6th election began on Friday.

Election officials said about 25 people turned out to vote today.

On the ballot are races for school and park district board members, Rock Valley College’s board of trustees, and city alderman.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara is running unopposed for the first time.

The City says it does not expect as big a turn out as that seen for last year’s general election, but officials say votes matter just as much on the local level.

“Alderpeople are on the ballot also, so depending on which ward that you live in, these people are the people that represent you in your ward, and if you have an issue or a problem, they’re the people you would call directly,” said Stacey Bixby, the executive director of the Rockford Board of Election Commissioners.

Early voting runs weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and voters can also request a vote by mail.