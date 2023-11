ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local vendors will still be able to sell their wares at the Edgebrook Farmers Market even as the weather grows colder.

Wednesday marked the first event of the indoor season at the shopping center, located at 1639 N Alpine Road.

Vegetables, coffee, dog treats, local honey and more items were available.

The Indoor Farmers Market runs every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. until December 6th.