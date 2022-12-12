An eighth grader at Milton Pope, a school in Marseilles, Illinois, made an almost full-court buzzer beater in a basketball game on Tuesday, November 29, according to local news reports.

Milton Pope was at a 23-13 point deficit in their game against Marseilles but came back to win 34-32, Fox Chicago reported.

Footage posted to Twitter by Dakota Jones shows the student, identified as 13-year-old Cooper Thorson, making the shot and cheers erupting in the gym after the ball makes it through the hoop.

“When I saw it go through the rim, I was like, ‘No way that just went in, we won,’” Thorson told local media.

“I just started running around the whole court with the whole team following me, going crazy,” Thorson said.