Elderly Rock County woman dead, family member in custody

TOWN OF CENTER, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are investigating what they are calling the “complex violent death” of an elderly woman who’s body was found in a garage early Monday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:31 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in the 11000 block of W. Mineral Point Road.

Police say the caller had gone to the home to check on the woman, and found her body in the house’s garage.

Police also said there was another person in the home at the time, who was unaware of the 911 call. This person is being regarded as a “person of interest” in the case, authorities said.

The dead woman, the caller and the person of interest are all relatives, police confirmed.

Officials say they will continue their investigation and release more details in the future.