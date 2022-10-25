ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Electrical engineers in Rockford are earning more than the national average, according to a recent report.

The report, compiled by Porch.com, shows the median income for electrical engineers in metro Rockford is $104,039, compared to $100,420 nationally.

Experts say the greatest need for electrical engineers comes in response to supply chain issues that has manufacturers scrambling to increase production on silicon chip manufacturing for everything from cellphones to game consoles.

Manufacturing as a whole is also changing.

“As automation continues to occur in manufacturing, maintenance mechanics and electrical engineers will continue to be high in-demand careers,” Furst Staffing President Jennifer Furst said.

Data used in the report was compiled from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Porch.com calculated cost-of-living adjustments to determine the best-paying areas for electrical engineers. Rockford’s unadjusted median income for electrical engineers is $95,300.

Experts say it’s not unusual for electrical engineers in the greater Rockford area to earn more than the national average as Peoria tops the list of U.S. mid-size markets.

Electrical engineers in Peoria are currently earning an average of $134,560.

Furst is placing a lot of electrical engineers but says Rockford is also in need of types of engineers.

“The need for engineers will keep growing and the demand is not industry specific,” Furst said. Electrical, mechanical, quality, electrical design engineer, operations project engineers, engineering managers—if anyone has any type of engineering experience, we want to meet with them.”

Engineering managers are currently making between $100,000 and $125,000 per year in Rockford, Furst said.

The local need is currently not limited to degreed engineers. Furst said opportunities abound for electrical and maintenance technicians, positions that are currently paying $30 to $45 per hour.

“These individuals can live anywhere in the U.S. and will travel around the country as field techs,” she said. “So, let’s say an individual works a minimum of 2,080 hours—a standard 40-hour work week— they could earn $93,000 a year with no degree.”

The minimum requirement for electrical engineers is a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, electronics engineering, or a related engineering field, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The average household income in Rockford region is $61,396, with a population of 21.82% according to World Population Review.