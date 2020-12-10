Elliot Golf Course gives regulars one last chance to tee off before closing for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A decision by the Rockford Park District means local golfers will have one less course to hit next summer.

Wednesday, some got the chance for one more round. We caught up with some of those teeing off as they shared their memories of Elliot Golf Course.

“It’s sad it’s closing, so might as well get one last shot at it,” Leynard Martinez said.

Local golfers took advantage of unseasonably warm temperatures on Wednesday to take their final swings at Elliot Golf Course in Rockford.

Tuesday night, the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners approved a 2020 Action Plan.. As part of an effort to consolidate resources, Elliot will close for the 2021 season. However, the park district put flags back on the greens on Wednesday to allow golfers one last chance to hit the links.

“Elliot will always have a special place in our hearts because it’s a city course and it’s been around for a long time,” Martinez said.

Golfers didn’t need to pay or schedule a tee time to fit in a final 18 holes. For long-time Elliot regulars Leynard Martinez and Nelson Gawaran, it was a chance to relive some of their fondest memories of the 52-year-old course.

“I did win second place in the Filipino tournament one year, so that was good,” Martinez added.

“We always came out here, practiced, played every day. So I couldn’t tell you how many times I’ve played this course,” said Jordan Hubler.

Hubler competed on the golf teams at both Boylan High School and Rock Valley College. He says he’ll be sad to see the course go.

“Obviously, a 50 degree-day in December, and as a golfer you think let’s get one more in. And I think over the years Elliot’s always been a good spot where they leave the flags in during the winter, and you can come out. I’ve always done that over the years,” Hubler said.

Elliot will also be open on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. before closing permanently.

