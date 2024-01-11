CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Elon Musk’s X platform says it has successfully defended a University of Illinois student from disciplinary action over a post.

According to a post on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, student Juan David Campolargo was threatened with dismissal from his on-campus job and eviction as a student over posts about free food on campus which breached the Student Code of Conduct.

X hired the Schaerr Jaffe law firm to defend Campolargo, who filed an appeal to defend his First Amendment right to free speech.

“The University first resisted and informed Mr. Campolargo that he was not allowed to be represented by a lawyer in their disciplinary proceedings,” the post said.

However, the appeal was successful and Campolargo is now “free to resume posting on his X account and can continue his on-campus job and student housing without any issues.”

Musk, who has declared himself a “free speech absolutist,” famously bought the Twitter platform in 2022 with the stated aim of turning it into a haven for free speech.

Musk himself regularly blocks social media users who have criticized him or his company and sometimes bullies reporters who have written critical articles about him or Tesla. He regularly tweets at reporters who write about his company, sometimes mischaracterizing their work as “false” or “misleading.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.