Emergency parking rules in effect for Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — In Winnebago, no vehicles are allowed to be parked on any streets within village limits because of the snow emergency declaration.

In Rockford, your car can still be on the street as long as you follow the odd-even parking ordinance. People are required to park on the even side of the street on even days and the odd side of the street on odd days.

The ordinance is designed to give plow drivers enough space to clear residential streets. CIty of Rockford street superintendent Mitch Leatherby says residents who don’t follow the ordinance could be ticketed and fined.

“When you have streets with cars parked on both sides, when that happens, sometimes plow trucks cannot fit in between those cars down the street. So that is why we declare an odd-even parking ordinance,” said Leatherby.

Tuesday night, you should be parked on the odd side of the street. However, by 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, make sure to make the switch to the even side if you want to avoid a ticket.

