IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR ARBY’S – An Arby’s restaurant in Elizabethtown, Ky. (Kirk Schlea/AP Images for Arby’s).

NEW IBERIA, La. (WTVO) — Police in Louisiana are investigating the death of an employee of a Arby’s restaurant whose body was found in the walk-in freezer.

Police in New Iberia tell local news outlets the body was found around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A police sergeant said the death was considered “suspicious.”

KADN reported that the body was a woman, and police confirmed she was the manager of the restaurant.

“It was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant,” New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter said.

The lead investigator in the case told the outlet the death appeared to have been an accident, but the investigation is still on-going.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.