Enjoy unlimited refills on popcorn at AMC Theatres as part of all-you-can-eat promotion

(WXIN) — If you’re in the mood for a movie, you can enjoy all-you-can-eat popcorn at AMC Theatres.
The promotion starts Tuesday, June 22, and runs through Wednesday, June 30. It’s part of Cinema Week, a weeklong celebration of movies on the big screen.
AMC said moviegoers who buy any size popcorn can enjoy free refills while they’re at the theater. The deal is available to all customers at AMC locations nationwide.
The theater chain is also offering some other promotions for Cinema Week:
- AMC Better Than Ever Sweepstakes June 18-24 (prizes include daily free tickets and AMC Stubs Premiere memberships, grand prize two (2) AMC Stubs A-List memberships)
- $10 AMC Stubs Premiere memberships (a $5 savings for annual membership)
- Double feature of A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II
It’s also worth mentioning that the popcorn offer will be available when F9: The Fast Saga opens at AMC this weekend.