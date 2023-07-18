PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WTVO) — An Illinois prisoner who escaped during a transfer on Saturday and then stole a Camaro was captured in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

According to WISN, the unidentified prisoner was being transported by two Park Ridge officers to the Lake County Jail when he slipped out of his handcuffs in the back of a squad car.

When officers pulled the vehicle over on I-294, the prisoner got loose, ran across the freeway, and forced a driver out of a van, driving away in it.

Authorities said the man later carjacked a Camaro.

Police were able to use Chevrolet’s OnStar system to locate the vehicle, and the escapee was intercepted in Pleasant Prairie.

Multiple agencies engaged in a pursuit that ended on southbound I-94 when OnStar remotely disabled the vehicle.

Police the suspect was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, and while there he attempted to overpower two deputies and escape again.

He was subdued and transported to the Kenosha County Jail.