ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Estwing Manufacturing says it will be closing until Monday, April 13th, and paying it’s employees through that time period.
Estwing, located at 2647 8th Street, has been making hand tools since 1923.
In 2001, the company introduced the shock reduction grip for hammers, which reduces vibrations caused by impact.
Estwing’s tools are sold in hardware stores in the U.S., Canada and around the world.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Report: 2020 Toyko Olympics postponed due to coronavirus
- Uber drivers take extra steps to disinfect vehicles, but face uncertainty amid pandemic
- Live: Senate to vote on coronavirus relief bill
- Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson are feeling better
- Estwing Manufacturing to close through April 13th, will pay employees
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!