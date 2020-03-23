Estwing Manufacturing to close through April 13th, will pay employees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Estwing Manufacturing says it will be closing until Monday, April 13th, and paying it’s employees through that time period.

Estwing, located at 2647 8th Street, has been making hand tools since 1923.

In 2001, the company introduced the shock reduction grip for hammers, which reduces vibrations caused by impact.

Estwing’s tools are sold in hardware stores in the U.S., Canada and around the world.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

