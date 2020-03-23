Live Now
Live: Senate to vote on coronavirus relief bill

Estwing Manufacturing to close through April 13th, will pay employees

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Estwing Manufacturing says it will be closing until Monday, April 13th, and paying it’s employees through that time period.

Estwing, located at 2647 8th Street, has been making hand tools since 1923.

In 2001, the company introduced the shock reduction grip for hammers, which reduces vibrations caused by impact.

Estwing’s tools are sold in hardware stores in the U.S., Canada and around the world.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories