Even after the bye, the Bears are no match for the Packers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 29: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears is hit by Za’Darius Smith #55 of the Green Bay Packers during the 1st half of the game at Lambeau Field on November 29, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY – At 5-5, there was still some hope that a season could be salvaged, and there was time to do so.

With six games left, the Bears had time to find some of their early season luck to end a four-game losing streak and get themselves back in the NFC playoff race. Mitchell Trubisky was back in at quarterback, and there was hope he could finally find consistency to jumpstart a flatlining offense.

Plus the team was coming off the bye week, where Matt Nagy had a chance to look at that struggling unit and find long term fixes.

But hope wasn’t rewarded by the Bears on Sunday night against the Packers at Lambeau Field. In fact, more may have been lost in a game where the team looking completely outmatched on both sides of the ball.

Green Bay’s 41-25 victory sends the Bears to their fifth-straight defeat, and visitors were never really in the game as they fell behind 27-3 and were playing catch-up the rest of the way. They’re now 5-6 on the season, the first time they’ve been under .500 all season long, and three games behind the Packers for the NFC North lead.

Unlike other weeks this season, it was the Bears’ defense that struggled to get anything going against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. He completed a 14-play, 75 yard drive with a touchdown pass to Davante Adams to put Green Bay up 6-0 after the point after attempt failed.

Even after the Bears got a field goal, which was fueled by a 57-yard run by David Montgomery, the Packers offense continued to crank out points. Rodgers led the offense on another 75-yard touchdown drive that finished on a scoring pass to Marcedes Lewis.

An 80-yard march followed on the next series, with Rodgers finding Allen Lazard for the touchdown pass to make it 21-3.

Trubisky, who threw an interception earlier in the second quarter on an overthrown deep pass, then lost the ball on a sack on the ensuing series. Preston Smith picked it up and returned it 14-yards for the touchdown to make it 27.

Finally the offense put a drive together, mixing the run and the pass in a way they might have hoped from the beginning of the 2020 season. The 87-yard drive was one of the best of the season, with Trubisky completing a short pass to Allen Robinson to finish it off with a touchdown.

It was momentum that wouldn’t last as, once again, the Bears were shutout in the third quarter, with Trubisky throwing another interception. Rodgers added a fourth touchdown pass on the night as he found McHenry native Robert Tonyan for a 39-yard strike for the score later in the third, with Jamaal Williams’ adding another score on the next drive to make it 41-10.

With the game out of reach, the Bears were able to put together a pair of scoring drives. Allen Robinson caught his second touchdown of the game and Montgomery, who went over 100 yards rushing for the third time in his career, ended an 82-yard drive with a short touchdown catch.

That only made the score look a little better during another 2020 effort by the Bears that didn’t instill a lot of faith moving forward.