Evening car fire sends local firefighters into action

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A Monday evening car fire sends Harlem-Roscoe Firefighters into action.
Fire crews were called to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Vaughndale Drive and Silo Street in Machesney Park around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
When firefighters arrived on scene, one of the vehicles, a Hyundai Tucson, was full engulfed in flames.
The driver was already out of the car. They and a passenger of a second vehicle, a Mazda CX-9, were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
No word on the severity of injuries, or what may have led up to the crash.
