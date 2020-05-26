Evening car fire sends local firefighters into action

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A Monday evening car fire sends Harlem-Roscoe Firefighters into action.

Fire crews were called to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Vaughndale Drive and Silo Street in Machesney Park around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Photo Courtesy: Sheryl Drost

When firefighters arrived on scene, one of the vehicles, a Hyundai Tucson, was full engulfed in flames.

The driver was already out of the car. They and a passenger of a second vehicle, a Mazda CX-9, were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Photo Courtesy: Sheryl Drost

No word on the severity of injuries, or what may have led up to the crash.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

