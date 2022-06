CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Illinois State Sen. Thomas Cullerton (D-23rd) has been sentenced to one year in prison on embezzlement charges.

Cullerton also has to pay back almost $250,000 in restitution to the Teamers after admitting he did little to no work as a union organizer. He wrongfully received pay and benefits from March 2013 until February 2016, and used the money for personal expenses.

At his sentencing on Tuesday, Cullerton apologized to his wife, three sons, and constituents.