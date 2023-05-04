(WTVO) — Ex-Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill, who was part of the SEAL Team 6 that killed terror mastermind Osama bin Laden, is slamming the U.S. Navy’s decision to recruit an active-duty drag queen as a “digital ambassador” to recruit young people to the military.

The Navy appointed non-binary Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelly as one of five Navy Digital Ambassadors in a program that ran October to March, according to The New York Post.

Kelly, who performs drag on stage as Harpy Daniels, said he became an “advocate” for people who “were oppressed for years in the service.”

The Navy told FOX News that the Digital Ambassador program was “designed to explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates” due to a hiring crisis.

“Alright. The U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter. I’m done. China is going to destroy us. YOU GOT THIS NAVY. I can’t believe I fought for this bulls***,” O’Neill wrote on Twitter.

O’Neill took credit with delivering the killshot to bin Laden during a May 2nd, 2011 raid on his compound in Abbattabad, Pakistan.