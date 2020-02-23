JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) – A former University of Wisconsin football player who is the brother of a standout in the 2011 Super Bowl has been formally charged in a double homicide that police say was connected to a drug deal.
Marcus Randle El was charged Friday in Rock County Court with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. The shootings happened Feb. 10.
A motorist found 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester and 27-year-old Brittany McAdory suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They died at a hospital.
The Janesville Gazette reports that witnesses cited in the complaint said Winchester was afraid of what Randle El would do to her because she owed him money.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Ex-Wisconsin football player formally charged in 2 killings
- 75 years ago, US Marines raised the American flag over Iwo Jima
- Two hikers in their 70s got lost in dense forest on Valentine’s Day. On Saturday, rescuers found them alive
- Woman extricated after two-car crash in Rockford, minor injuries reported
- Virginia toddler walks again after being shot in the head during drive-by shooting: ‘It’s a miracle’
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!